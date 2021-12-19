Light aircraft crash in Australia kills 4

Light aircraft crash in Australia kills 2 children, 2 adults

White said the children's ages were not immediately available but they were younger than teenagers

AP
AP, Sydney,
  • Dec 19 2021, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2021, 14:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: Unsplash Photo

Four people including two children died on Sunday after a light aircraft crashed into the sea near the coast of Australia's Queensland state.

Police said the aircraft, a four-seater Rockwell, crashed off the end of a runway at Redcliffe, about 20 miles (32 kilometres) northeast of the main city of Brisbane.

Divers recovered the bodies of two adults, including the 69-year-old male pilot, and two children from the upturned wreckage close to the shoreline, police Inspector Craig White told reporters.

White said the children's ages were not immediately available but they were younger than teenagers.

Australian Transport Safety Bureau chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said his organisation is investigating.

He said early reports suggested that the crash occurred not long after takeoff.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Plane Crash
Australia
World news

What's Brewing

Don't want to succumb to fans' expectations: Mohanlal

Don't want to succumb to fans' expectations: Mohanlal

The changing food traditions of Jama Masjid

The changing food traditions of Jama Masjid

Mumbai's flamingos to be satellite-tagged for tracking

Mumbai's flamingos to be satellite-tagged for tracking

How Covid-19 spreads through the air

How Covid-19 spreads through the air

Dakar Fashion Week promotes 'inclusive' fashion

Dakar Fashion Week promotes 'inclusive' fashion

Collapse of West Antarctica’s ice sheet is avoidable

Collapse of West Antarctica’s ice sheet is avoidable

How India's trans folk kept each other alive amid Covid

How India's trans folk kept each other alive amid Covid

Laos opens scenic railway built on Chinese debt

Laos opens scenic railway built on Chinese debt

 