'Looking for peace without delay,' says Zelenskyy

'Looking for peace without delay,' says Zelenskyy on upcoming talks

Zelenskyy told reporters that the issue of neutrality – and agreeing to stay out of NATO – should be put to Ukrainian voters in a referendum

AP
AP, Lviv,
  • Mar 28 2022, 05:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 05:43 ist
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Ukraine's priorities at the Ukrainian-Russian talks in Turkey this week will be “sovereignty and territorial integrity,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told his nation on Sunday in his nightly address.

“We are looking for peace, really, without delay,” he said. “There is an opportunity and a need for a face-to-face meeting in Turkey. This is not bad. Let's see the outcome.”

Also Read — Europe gives mixed reactions to Biden's Putin comments

This week, he said, “I will continue to appeal to the parliaments of other countries” to remind them of the dire situation in besieged cities like Mariupol.

He thanked Ukraine's armed forces, who he said “are holding back the occupiers, and in some areas, they are even taking steps forward. Well done.”

Earlier Sunday, Zelenskyy told reporters that the issue of neutrality – and agreeing to stay out of NATO – should be put to Ukrainian voters in a referendum after Russian troops withdraw from the country.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Russia
Ukraine
World news
Volodymyr Zelensky

What's Brewing

Bengaluru makes a date with art after two years

Bengaluru makes a date with art after two years

Oscars 2022: Here's how to watch the show in India

Oscars 2022: Here's how to watch the show in India

Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption

Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption

Amid fuel price rise, man commutes to work on horse

Amid fuel price rise, man commutes to work on horse

FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week: Janhvi, Kriti walk the ramp

FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week: Janhvi, Kriti walk the ramp

 