Malaysia lifts two year-plus ban on Boeing 737 MAX

Malaysia suspended the aircraft in March 2019 after it was grounded worldwide following two deadly crashes

Reuters
Reuters, Kuala Lumpur,
  • Sep 02 2021, 18:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 18:28 ist
A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has lifted a ban on operating Boeing's 737 MAX passenger jet after more than two years, it said in a statement on Thursday.

CAAM lifted the suspension as it released a new safety directive applicable to Malaysian and foreign air operators on Thursday.

On the 737 MAX, the regulator said it had been closely monitoring the approval process and extensive work undertaken, particularly from Boeing and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and accepted the comprehensive return-to-service requirements set by the FAA for the plane.

Last week, India's air safety regulator also cleared the aircraft to fly with immediate effect.

While several airlines and lessors cancelled orders of the jet after the crashes, national carrier Malaysia Airlines kept its order of 25 jets. It said in May it would take delivery from 2024.

 

Aviation
Malaysia
Boeing 737 Max

