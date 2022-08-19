Male ‘period dignity officer’ in Scotland invites internet’s wrath

Male ‘period dignity officer’ in Scotland invites wrath

In this job, Jason Grant is expected to discuss menopause and menstruation issues with women

DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 19 2022, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 22:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

A local authority in Scotland enraged the internet on Wednesday when it appointed a man as the “period dignity officer”, a post aimed at bringing menstruation and period-related topics into mainstream discussion.

Jason Grant, from the city of Dundee north of Edinburgh, was chosen by Tayside Council to promote access to free sanitary products in schools and colleges across the region. The role, which also requires Grant to discuss issues around menopause, is the first of its kind in Scotland.

Former tennis star Martina Navratilova called the decision "ridiculous". "This is just... ridiculous," Navratilova, the 18 grand slam winner, wrote on Twitter in response to the appointment. "Have we ever tried to explain to men how to shave or how to take care of their prostate or whatever? This is absurd."

The appointment started a debate online, with activists saying that a woman should’ve been the obvious choice for such a role. Some called Grant a “menstrual mansplainer”, while others pointed out research that stated that a majority of girls in the UK are not comfortable discussing periods with their male friends or fathers.

Grant's appointment came two days after Scotland was internationally lauded for becoming the first country in the world to implement a law protecting the right to free sanitary products. The Period Products Act legally obliges councils and education providers to make the free items available to those who need them.

The Period Dignity Working group defended Grant’s appointment. “The role builds on some fantastic work which has been gathering speed across the Tay region for several years, led by a passionate group of people of all genders, ages and backgrounds. By changing the culture, encouraging debate and removing the stigma around periods, we look forward to supporting the delivery of this important work across the region,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying in reports.

