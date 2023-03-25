Man attacks 3 people with hand grenade, knife in Berlin

Man attacks 3 people with hand grenade, knife in Berlin

Police were still investigating possible motives for the attack and whether the suspect and the victims knew each other

AP
AP,
  • Mar 25 2023, 20:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 20:07 ist
All three victims were taken to the hospital. Credit: iStock Images

German police said on Saturday that they have arrested a 61-year-old man after three people were wounded in a hand grenade and knife attack in Berlin.

Police said the attacker detonated the grenade in the entrance of an apartment building in the Reinickendorf neighborhood of the German capital on Friday night, wounding two women, aged 42 and 48, and a 61-year-old man.

The suspect then allegedly ran toward two of the victims and attacked and wounded them with a knife.

All three victims were taken to the hospital. The man suffered life-threatening injuries, police said in a statement.

The attacker then fled. Police detained the suspect in a nearby garden later.

Police were still investigating possible motives for the attack and whether the suspect and the victims knew each other. They did not release any details on the attacker's identity or those of the victims as is customary in Germany.

German news agency dpa reported that the alleged attacker is a Serb and the two women also have Serbian nationality, while the wounded man is from Bosnia-Herzegovina. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Germany
World news
Stabbing

Related videos

What's Brewing

Love, pain and loss at historic Ukraine cemetery

Love, pain and loss at historic Ukraine cemetery

A tai chi journey

A tai chi journey

Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'

Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'

AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT

AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT

Labelled a phillumenist, no less!

Labelled a phillumenist, no less!

Kerala: Protest over stay on capturing wild elephant

Kerala: Protest over stay on capturing wild elephant

As traffic chokes Goa, minister wants MLAs to be early

As traffic chokes Goa, minister wants MLAs to be early

AI Philosopher – A future breed?

AI Philosopher – A future breed?

India signs pact with Cambodia on tiger translocation

India signs pact with Cambodia on tiger translocation

DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play victim?

DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play victim?

 