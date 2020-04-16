Mandate expires for Israel's Gantz to form government

Mandate expires for Israel's Benny Gantz to form government

AFP
AFP, Jerusalem,
  • Apr 16 2020, 09:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 09:17 ist

The mandate given to Israeli parliament speaker Benny Gantz to form a government expired on Thursday, but talks were reportedly ongoing on an emergency alliance with his rival, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gantz, a centrist and Israel's former army chief, had been given a deadline of midnight by President Reuven Rivlin to reach a deal with Netanyahu.

Rivlin had said that if the sides failed to strike an accord, he would mandate Israel's parliament to select a candidate to form a government, a move that would likely prolong the country's unprecedented political deadlock.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel
Benny Gantz
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

 