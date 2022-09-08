Meet Apple Co-founder Steve Jobs at his first-ever online archive

Meet Steve Jobs at his first-ever online archive

IANS
IANS, San Francisco,
  • Sep 08 2022, 17:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2022, 17:14 ist
Apple co-founder late Steve Jobs. Credit: DH Photo

As Apple co-founder late Steve Jobs' 11th death anniversary inches closer, his friends and family have launched the first-ever Steve Jobs Archive online with his quotes, video/audio addresses and more.

Laurene Powell Jobs, his wife, launched the online archive at Vox Media's Code conference in the US on Wednesday.

"While we do have some artefacts and some actual real material, the archive is much more about ideas," she was quoted saying.

The archive starts with a poetic email Steve Jobs sent to himself about his admiration for humanity.

"I did not invent the transistor, the microprocessor, object oriented programming, or most of the technology I work with. I love and admire my species, living and dead, and am totally dependent on them for my life and well being," he wrote.

The online archive also has his famous 2005 commencement address at Stanford University in the US, along with other video and audio addresses.

"With respect for the past and excitement for the future, the Steve Jobs Archive offers people the tools and opportunities to make their own contribution," according to the website.

"We are building programmes, fellowships, collections, and partnerships that reflect Steve's values and carry his sense of possibility forward," it added.

The archive will "act as a repository of historical materials relating to Steve, some of which have never before been made public".

Steve Jobs worked closely with legendary designer Jony Ive to develop a line of products that had larger cultural ramifications, beginning with Apple Store, App Store (iOS), iMac, iPad, iPod, iPhone, iTunes, and iTunes Store.

In 2003, Steve Jobs was diagnosed with a pancreatic neuroendocrine tumour.

He died of respiratory arrest related to the tumour on October 5, 2011, at the age of 56.

In 2022, he was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

