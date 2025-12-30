<p>Another Hindu man Bajendra Biswas (40) was shot dead by a colleague in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bangladesh">Bangladesh</a>'s Mymensingh. The murder comes amid recent lynching and atrocities against Hindus in the nieghbouing country. </p><p>The accused, Noman Mia, was arrested, <em>ANI </em>reported citing <em>RTV Online. </em></p><p>"Yes, the incident is confirmed", Monindra Nath, Acting Secretary General of Bangladesh Hindu Buddah Christian Unity Council told <em>ANI. </em></p><p>According to the <em>RTV Online </em>report, the incident happened on Monday at around 6:30 pm at Sultana Sweaters Limited factory in the Mehrabari area of the upazila in Mymensingh. </p>.'If a situation like Bangladesh arises...': 6 Hindu Raksha Dal activists held for distributing swords in Ghaziabad colony.<p>Biswas was the son of Probitra Biswas of Kadirpur village under Sylhet Sadar upazila. The accused, Noman Mia, is the son of Lutfar Rahman of Baluturi Bazar area under Taherpur Police Station in Sunamganj district, the report said. </p><p>A total of 20 Ansar members were on duty at the Sultana Sweaters Limited factory when the incident happened, the police told local media. </p><p>An eyewitness said Mia pressed the shotgun towards Bajendra Das and said, "Shall I shoot?" before firing and fleeing, ANI reported.</p><p>Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Additional Superintendent of Police (Finance and Administration) of Mymensingh district, said that the accused Noman was arrested in an immediate operation, adding that a thorough investigation was launched to find out the cause of the incident. </p><p>Meanwhile, the body has been sent to the morgue of Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for an autopsy, and legal proceedings are underway, the report said. </p><p>The incident comes days after two Hindus were killed by mobs amid widespread protests following the murder of a student leader in Bangladesh. </p>