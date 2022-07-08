Miner BHP loses appeal against $6 bn Brazil dam lawsuit

Miner BHP loses appeal against $6 bn-plus Brazil dam lawsuit

Senior judges said they had dismissed each application to halt the case

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 08 2022, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 15:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP has lost an appeal in a London court seeking to block a 5 billion pound-plus ($6 billion-plus) lawsuit by 200,000 Brazilians over a dam failure that triggered Brazil's worst environmental disaster.

The Court of Appeal ruled on Friday that the group lawsuit, which is seeking damages for the 2015 disaster and is one of the largest in English legal history, can proceed in English courts.

Senior judges said they had dismissed each application to halt the case.

BHP is expected to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BHP
World news
Brazil

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top 6 resorts to enjoy monsoon in India

In Pics | Top 6 resorts to enjoy monsoon in India

Resorts ravage forest created by Mysore king in 1920

Resorts ravage forest created by Mysore king in 1920

James 'Sonny Corleone' Caan dies aged 82

James 'Sonny Corleone' Caan dies aged 82

New giant dinosaur with T. rex-like arms discovered

New giant dinosaur with T. rex-like arms discovered

Mexico seizes 'historic' half-ton of fentanyl in raid

Mexico seizes 'historic' half-ton of fentanyl in raid

 