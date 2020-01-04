Missiles hit Green Zone, Iraq base housing US troops

Sirens immediately rang out at the American compound in Baghdad hosting both diplomats and troops, sources there told AFP. Representative image/AFP

Two rockets on Saturday hit Iraq's Al-Balad air base, where US troops are stationed, while two mortars hit Baghdad's Green Zone, a high-security enclave housing the US embassy, security sources said.

The Al-Balad base, north of Baghdad, was hit by Katyusha rockets, security sources said.

The US has feared a backlash against its mission and bases where its troops are deployed across Iraq following the precision drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on Friday.

