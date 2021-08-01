Myanmar army ruler pledges elections, ASEAN cooperation in speech six months after coup

Myanmar army ruler pledges elections, ASEAN cooperation

He spoke in a televised address six months after the army seized power from a civilian government

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 01 2021, 10:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 10:22 ist
Myanmar's military ruler Min Aung Hlaing. Credit: Reuters Photo

Myanmar's military ruler Min Aung Hlaing on Sunday again promised new multi-party elections and said his government is ready to work with any special envoy named by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He spoke in a televised address six months after the army seized power from a civilian government after disputed elections won by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling party, which he described as "terrorists".

"Myanmar is ready to work on ASEAN cooperation within the ASEAN framework including the dialogue with the ASEAN Special Envoy in Myanmar," Min Aung Hlaing said.

ASEAN foreign ministers are to meet on Monday, when diplomats say they aim to finalise a special envoy tasked with ending violence and promoting dialogue between the junta and its opponents.

The army seized power on Feb. 1 from the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi after her ruling party won elections that the military argued were tainted by fraud. The country's electoral commission dismissed this allegation. 

Myanmar
World news
Military coup
Aung San Suu Kyi

