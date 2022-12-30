Myanmar court finds Suu Kyi guilty of corruption

Myanmar court finds Suu Kyi guilty on 5 counts of corruption, jailed for seven years

The Nobel Peace Prize winner has also previously been ordered to serve a total of 26 years in prison after being found guilty of a wide range of offences

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 30 2022, 11:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2022, 11:31 ist
Myanmar deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Credit: AFP File Photo

A court in army-ruled Myanmar found deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty on Friday in all five counts of corruption, a source familiar with her trial said, wrapping up the last remaining cases against her.

In a court session held behind closed doors, Suu Kyi, 77, was sentenced to a combined seven years in prison for the offences, said the source, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.

A military spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner has also previously been ordered to serve a total of 26 years in prison after being found guilty of a wide range of offences, all of which she has denied. 

