Netanyahu calls on Gantz to form a coalition government

Agence France- Presse
Agence France- Presse, Jerusalem,
  • Sep 19 2019, 13:59pm ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2019, 14:16pm ist
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AFP Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on his main challenger Benny Gantz on Thursday to form a unity government together as election results showed both without an obvious path to a majority coalition.

Netanyahu, in a video message, said he preferred to form a right-wing coalition, but the results showed it was not possible.

The admission was a major development following Israel's general election on Tuesday that has put Netanyahu's status as the country's longest-serving prime minister at risk.

"During the elections, I called for the establishment of a right-wing government," Netanyahu said.

"But unfortunately the election results show that this is not possible."

He went on to call on Gantz to form a "broad unity government today."

Gantz had not yet responded, but he has repeatedly called for a unity government.

It is unclear however if he would accept such a government with Netanyahu, who faces possible corruption charges in the weeks ahead, remaining as prime minister.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get the top news in your inbox
GET IT
Benjamin Netanyahu
Benny Gantz
Coalition
Israel
Comments (+)
 