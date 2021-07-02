Netherlands 10th European Union country to approve Covishield Covid-19 vaccine

The Netherlands has become the tenth European Union country to approve Serum Institute of India's Covishield Covid-19 vaccine, according to a report by news agency ANI.

Earlier, Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Switzerland, Estonia and Spain were among the nine countries allowing travel by people who have taken Covishield vaccines.

India had subtly warned of retaliatory action if its citizens inoculated with Covaxin or Covishield are placed in quarantine or subjected to other travel restrictions while visiting any European Union nations. New Delhi has asked the European Union’s member nations to individually exempt its citizens inoculated with Covaxin or Covishield from travel restrictions even though the two Covid-19 vaccines are not among the ones approved by the bloc for its “Green Pass” programme.

Estonia confirmed on Thursday that Indians inoculated with the Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine would be allowed to enter the North European nation.