New York police charge man over 'Gone Girl' actress Lisa Banes' death

New York police have arrested and charged a man in connection with the two-wheeler hit-and-run death of "Gone Girl" actress Lisa Banes, a force spokesman said Friday.
Brian Boyd, 26, was apprehended on Thursday and charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian and leaving the scene of a deadly accident, the spokesman told AFP.
Banes, who was visiting New York from Los Angeles, suffered a head trauma in the June 4 accident in Manhattan. She died in hospital ten days later.
The TV, Broadway and film actress was struck after Boyd allegedly ran a red light while Banes was attempting to cross the street near the Lincoln Center, a performing arts venue, on the Upper West Side.
The New York Police Department have yet to determine whether the suspect was riding an e-scooter or a motorcycle.
Banes' wife, Kathryn Kranhold, had appealed for witnesses to find the driver.
Apart from the 2014 hit "Gone Girl," Banes starred alongside Tom Cruise in the 1988 romantic comedy "Cocktail."
