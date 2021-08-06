Man charged over 'Gone Girl' actress Lisa Banes' death

New York police charge man over 'Gone Girl' actress Lisa Banes' death

Banes, who was visiting New York, suffered a head trauma in the June 4 accident in Manhattan, and died 10 days later

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • Aug 06 2021, 19:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 19:58 ist
Lisa Banes. Credit: Getty images

New York police have arrested and charged a man in connection with the two-wheeler hit-and-run death of "Gone Girl" actress Lisa Banes, a force spokesman said Friday.

Brian Boyd, 26, was apprehended on Thursday and charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian and leaving the scene of a deadly accident, the spokesman told AFP.

Banes, who was visiting New York from Los Angeles, suffered a head trauma in the June 4 accident in Manhattan. She died in hospital ten days later.

The TV, Broadway and film actress was struck after Boyd allegedly ran a red light while Banes was attempting to cross the street near the Lincoln Center, a performing arts venue, on the Upper West Side.

The New York Police Department have yet to determine whether the suspect was riding an e-scooter or a motorcycle.

Banes' wife, Kathryn Kranhold, had appealed for witnesses to find the driver.

Apart from the 2014 hit "Gone Girl," Banes starred alongside Tom Cruise in the 1988 romantic comedy "Cocktail."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Hollywood
Death
United States
New York

What's Brewing

Anderson surpasses Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets

Anderson surpasses Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets

Twitter removes verified badge from Dhoni's account

Twitter removes verified badge from Dhoni's account

Top 10 highest motorable roads in the world — In Pics

Top 10 highest motorable roads in the world — In Pics

Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics

Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics

'Dial 100' movie review: An underwhelming thriller

'Dial 100' movie review: An underwhelming thriller

 