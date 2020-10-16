UK NHS in talks for rollout of potential Covid vaccine

NHS England in talks for rollout of potential Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 16 2020, 09:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2020, 10:09 ist
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there were some hopeful signs that a vaccine would be secured for Covid-19 but that the country must be realistic because it could not be taken for granted. Credit: Reuters

The National Health Service (NHS) is in talks with the British Medical Association (BMA) and others around mobilising the rollout of a potential Covid-19 vaccine from December, Pulse website for health professionals reported on Thursday.

There is optimism around the first cohorts being given a vaccine in December but there is a 50/50 chance of the vaccine being available by that time, Pulse reported, citing a person close to the discussions.

Talks are taking place between NHS England, the BMA and other groups over who will administer vaccines and who will receive it first, Pulse reported, citing multiple sources.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

The government had proposed in August to allow more healthcare workers to administer vaccines.

There is debate on whether the first people to be vaccinated will be care home patients and their staff, or health care professionals, including general practitioners.

NHS England, BMA and Department for Health and Social Care did not immediately respond when contacted by Reuters on Thursday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday there were some hopeful signs that a vaccine would be secured for Covid-19 but that the country must be realistic because it could not be taken for granted.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
England
NHS
Boris Johnson

What's Brewing

Beyond same-sex marriage: The right to parent

Beyond same-sex marriage: The right to parent

Films 'Peter Pan,' 'Dumbo' get racism advisories

Films 'Peter Pan,' 'Dumbo' get racism advisories

IPL 2020 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

DH Toon | Sena slams Koshyari over 'secular' remark

DH Toon | Sena slams Koshyari over 'secular' remark

Common Crane’s continental migration tracked

Common Crane’s continental migration tracked

Why social media makes us more polarised, how to fix it

Why social media makes us more polarised, how to fix it

Healthy people may have to wait to get Covid-19 vaccine

Healthy people may have to wait to get Covid-19 vaccine

 