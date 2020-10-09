Nobel Peace Prize win 'proud moment' for WFP spokesman

Nobel Peace Prize win 'proud moment' for WFP spokesman

The World Food Programme (WFP) Executive director David Beasley. Credit: Reuters Photo

The World Food Programme is deeply honoured by its Nobel Peace Prize win Friday, a spokesman said, describing it as "a proud moment".

"This is humbling," Tomson Phiri told reporters during a regular briefing in Geneva, adding it was "really a proud moment" for the UN organisation.

"One of the beauties of WFP activities is that not only do we provide food for today and tomorrow, but we also are equipping people with the knowledge, the means to sustain themselves for the next day and the days after."

