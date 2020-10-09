UN World Food Programme wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

Nobel Peace Prize 2020 awarded to UN World Food Programme

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 09 2020, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 14:39 ist

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awards the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to the World Food Programme (WFP).

"The @WFP has been awarded the 2020 #NobelPeacePrize for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict," the committee said in a tweet.

 

More to follow...

 

