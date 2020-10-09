Nobel Peace Prize 2020 awarded to UN World Food Programme

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awards the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to the World Food Programme (WFP).
"The @WFP has been awarded the 2020 #NobelPeacePrize for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict," the committee said in a tweet.
The @WFP has been awarded the 2020 #NobelPeacePrize for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.
— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2020
More to follow...