North Korea says US has no standing to comment on inter-Korean affairs - KCNA

North Korea's Foreign Ministry on Thursday said the United States has no standing to comment on inter-Korean affairs, the state media KCNA reported.
The report comes after the U.S. State Department said it was disappointed at North Korea for suspending communication hotlines with South Korea.
Summer might slow coronavirus but unlikely to stop it
'Lilly COVID-19 drug may be authorised for use by Sept'
Kerala students find innovative ways for e-learning
Key protests over the decades: Were they worth it?
COVID-19 to fuel years of hunger in poorest nations
Bollywood Crossword #1 - How well do you know movies?