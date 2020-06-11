US has no standing to speak on inter-Korean affairs: NK

North Korea says US has no standing to comment on inter-Korean affairs - KCNA

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 11 2020, 08:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2020, 08:34 ist
North Korea's Foreign Ministry on Thursday said the United States has no standing to comment on inter-Korean affairs, the state media KCNA reported.

The report comes after the U.S. State Department said it was disappointed at North Korea for suspending communication hotlines with South Korea.

