Coronavirus News Live: Netherlands to go into Christmas 'lockdown' on Omicron scare

India's Omicron Covid count rose to 126 on Saturday after Karnataka and Kerala reported six and four cases respectively, while three more persons in Maharashtra also tested positive for the variant. New Zealand is going into lockdown on Omicron scare, while European countries see a surge in cases. Stay tuned for updates
Amid Omicron scare as Christmas-New Year season nears, Mumbai civic chief tells people to adhere to norms strictly
Mumbai civic chief IS Chahal on Saturday said ward-level squads will be formed to take action against Covid-19 protocol violators.
Amid the scare from the new Omicron variant of coronavirus and the Christmas-New Year festival season round the corner, he said people in the metropolis must avoid crowding in hotels, restaurants, cinemas, malls and asserted that attendance caps in place for marriages and other functions will have to be adhered to strictly.
Australia says it is well prepared for mounting Covid-19 cases
Australian officials on Sunday said there was no need to clamp down on Christmas festivities even as new Covid-19 infections climbed in Sydney, with the country's high vaccination rate helping keep people out of hospital.
Health Minister Greg Hunt said he was confident Australia would not need to follow the Netherlands, which has reimposed a strict lockdown over the Christmas and New Year period to curb the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant.
Netherlands to go into lockdown due to 'fifth wave with Omicron'
The Dutch government has announced a stricter lockdown out of fear for the rise of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the country.
"I stand here with a gloomy mind," Prime Minister Rutte said at a press conference on Saturday in the Hague. "The Netherlands is going into lockdown again."
"That is inevitable. Omicron is spreading even faster than we feared. That is the complicated story we have to tell tonight," Xinhua news agency quoted him as saying.