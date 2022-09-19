OPEC+ falls short of Aug output target by 3.583 mn bpd

OPEC+ falls short of oil output target by 3.583 mn bpd in August -document

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 19 2022, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 15:47 ist

OPEC+ fell short of its oil production target by 3.583 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, an internal document showed, having missed target by 2.892 million bpd in July.

Oil
OPEC+
Business News

