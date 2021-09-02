'Saudi Crown Prince had role in Kabul airport attack'

Opponent says Saudi Crown Prince had role in Kabul airport attack

Bin Salman sought to show that the Taliban are incapable of ensuring Afghan people's security, he said

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 02 2021, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 19:07 ist
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Credit: Reuters Photo

A Saudi opponent has spoken of the alleged role of Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman in supporting the ISIL elements during the August 26 Kabul airport attack, Iran's Mehr News reported.

According to the opponent, sources close to the Saudi government in Bin Salman's offices and ministries have confirmed the Saudi Crown Prince's support for the ISIL terrorist group in the Kabul airport bombing, the report said.

Also read: Those left in Afghanistan complain of broken US promises

As he described, Bin Salman sought to show that the Taliban are incapable of ensuring Afghan people's security and prove that under the Taliban, Afghanistan will be a hub of terrorism, the report said.

A "complex attack" on Thursday (August 26) at the airport in Afghanistan's capital caused a number of US and civilian casualties, the Pentagon had said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Saudi Arabia
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Kabul
Afghanistan
Taliban

What's Brewing

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

 