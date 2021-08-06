Pakistan Air Force aircraft crashes during training exercise in Punjab

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) trainer aircraft crashed on Friday during routine training exercise near Attock area of Punjab province.
"Both pilots have ejected successfully. No loss of life or property has been reported so far on ground," the PAF said in a statement.
It said a Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.
This is the third such crash reported by the PAF in the last 18 months. Last year in September, a PAF aircraft crashed near Attock in Punjab province during training drills.
Similarly in February the same year, a Mirage jet crashed near Shorkot in Punjab
