Pakistan PM targets India on anniversary of Article 370 abrogation

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday termed India as an "oppressor and aggressor", a year after New Delhi revoked Article 370 from Kashmir.

Protests were planned across Pakistan to mark the anniversary of New Delhi stripping Kashmir of its semi-autonomous status, a move that outraged Islamabad.

"India stands exposed before the world, yet again, as an oppressor and aggressor," Khan said in a statement.

"Its so-called secular and democratic credentials stand fully discredited," he added, calling India's action last year a "crime against humanity".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government had promised the move would bring peace and prosperity to Kashmir after decades of violence.

Khan accused India of trying to turn Kashmir's Muslim majority into a minority by ending restrictions on outsiders buying up property.

Police enforced tight restrictions in Kashmir on Wednesday to avoid any kind of untoward incident.

Khan led a rally through Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered-Kashmir, where a few thousand people had gathered. He was due to address the region's legislative assembly..

On Tuesday, Pakistan released a new official map showing all of Kashmir as its territory.