Pakistan records 3,892 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 188,926

Pak records 3,892 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 188,926

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Jun 24 2020, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2020, 12:21 ist
People wait for their turn outside a bank in Islamabad. Credits: AFP Photo

The coronavirus tally in Pakistan reached 188,926 with the detection of 3,892 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Sixty more people died due to the viral infection, taking the death toll to 3,755.

As many as 3,337 patients are in critical condition across the country, the ministry said.

With the detection of 3,892 new cases in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus tally in the country now stands at 188,926, it said.

Sindh reported the maximum number of 72,656 cases, followed by 69,536 in Punjab, 23,388 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 11,483 in Islamabad, 9,634 in Balochistan, 1,337 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 892 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok).

Health authorities have so far conducted 1,150,141 coronavirus tests, including 23,380 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 77,754 patients have recovered so far from the disease.

Pakistan
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Imran Khan

