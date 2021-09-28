Pakistan to begin vaccinating kids aged 12 and above

Pakistan to begin vaccinating kids aged 12 and above

AP
AP, Islamabad,
  • Sep 28 2021, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 16:44 ist
Students wearing facemasks arrive at a school in Peshawar. Credit: AFP Photo

Pakistan's planning minister says the government will begin a drive to vaccinate children aged 12 or above to protect them from coronavirus.

The announcement on Tuesday by Asad Umar comes amid a steady decline in fatalities from coronavirus across the country.

Umar in a tweet said Pakistan will launch a campaign soon to vaccinate children at schools. He did not say exactly when it will begin.

Currently Pakistan is offering free jabs to teens and adults.

The latest development comes hours after Pakistan reported 41 deaths from coronavirus and 1,400 new cases in the past 24 hours.

It is the first time since July that Pakistan reported less than 1,500 single-day confirmed cases amid the fourth wave which authorities believe has subsided.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Pakistan

What's Brewing

Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?

Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

 