Pakistan to remain on FATF grey list of terror-financing: Report

Pakistan to remain on the grey list of terror-financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF), according to sources, ANI said.

The country has remained in the list as it has been unable to comply with six of the 27 points in the global terror financing and money laundering watchdog's action plan, a media report said, earlier.

The FATF had placed Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action to curb money laundering and terror financing by the end of 2019, but the deadline was extended later on due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pakistan has succeeded in making 20 per cent progress in the remaining six points of the action plan, The Express Tribune reported.

The country has complied with the points related to money laundering. The remaining six points pertain to terrorism financing.

The International Cooperation Review Group of the FATF has acknowledged that Pakistan had complied with 21 points of the action plan, the report said.