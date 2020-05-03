Pakistan's coronavirus tally crosses 19,000; death toll at 440

Pakistan's coronavirus tally crossed 19,000 on Sunday after 989 new patients were diagnosed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of National Health Services said 23 patients died in this period, taking the total toll to 440. So far, 4,817 people have recovered from the deadly virus, the ministry said.

Out of the total 19,103 virus patients in the country, Punjab has reported 7,106 cases, Sindh 7,102, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 2,907, Balochistan 1,172, Islamabad 393, Gilgit-Baltistan 356 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 67 cases.

The authorities so far have conducted 203,025 tests, including 8,716 in the last 24 hours.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday night said he was not sure when the vaccine against COVID-19 will be available and expressed fears that "we may have to live with the coronavirus for six months or (even) a year".

Khan said the war against the pandemic can be won by wisdom and not by using force to shut down the masses.