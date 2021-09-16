Panama to hand out AstraZeneca vaccines to visitors in tourism push

Panama to hand out AstraZeneca vaccines in tourism push

Tourists will receive AstraZeneca vaccines, with the recommended interval between the two doses set at eight to 12 weeks

Reuters
Reuters, Panama City,
  • Sep 16 2021, 11:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 16:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Panama approved a plan on Wednesday to vaccinate visitors in a bid to boost a tourism industry badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, becoming the first Central American nation to offer vaccine doses to tourists.

Tourists will receive AstraZeneca vaccines, with the recommended interval between the two doses set at eight to 12 weeks, the government said in a statement.

It was not clear when the initiative would take effect, though visitors who wish to be inoculated will be expected to stay at least two nights at hotels registered with the Panama Tourism Authority (ATP).

Read | Philippines eases Covid-19 lockdown in capital despite WHO warning

"Panama seeks to attract tourists from Central America, the Caribbean and South America," a government source, who sought anonymity because he was not authorized to talk on the issue, told Reuters.

Many of Panama's neighbours have struggled to vaccinate large numbers of their populations.

Panama's economy, which declined almost 18% because of the pandemic slowdown, has begun to re-open after a fall in infections in recent weeks as its vaccination effort took off.

