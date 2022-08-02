Pelosi Taiwan visit Live: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen to meet Pelosi as China vows targeted military operations
Pelosi Taiwan visit Live: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen to meet Pelosi as China vows targeted military operations
updated: Aug 02 2022, 21:34 ist
Track live updates on Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan that has irked China.
21:24
Euro zone government bond yields rise as US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan
Euro zone government bond yields rose in volatile trading on Tuesday as nervousness around US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan appeared to ease.
Concerns about an escalation in Sino-US tensions drove investors to safe-haven assets like bonds in earlier trade. Beijing had warned Pelosi against her visit, saying it would undermine Sino-US relations.
The Chinese foreign ministry condemned Pelosi's visit, saying it seriously damaged peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
But jitters eased as investors surmised that a diplomatic outcome will somehow be worked out, traders said. - Reuters.
21:19
Taiwan hopes to deepen partnership with US, maintain peace and stability in Indo-Pacific region, Presidential office says
21:16
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen to meet Pelosi at Presidential office tomorrow
21:15
China warns Nancy Pelosi's visit will have 'severe impact' on ties with US
China on Tuesday warned that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan disregarding its stern warnings will have a "severe impact" on bilateral ties and her move "gravely undermines" regional peace and stability, as the official media here reported air and ground movement of troops in the Taiwan Straits. - PTI.
21:13
Chinea's Eastern military command says will conduct joint sea and air training in airspace north, southwest and southeast of Taiwan, and long-range live firing in Taiwan Strait and waters off Eastern coast of Taiwan
21:08
Taiwan foreign ministry 'sincerely welcomes' visit by Nancy Pelosi's delegation, says her visit shows 'rock solid' US support for Taiwan and will boost Taiwan-US ties
21:04
US must remember vow to support Taiwan, Pelosi says in Washington Post
The United States must remember its vow "to support the defense of Taiwan" as its democracy remains "under threat" from China, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a Washington Post opinion piece published on Tuesday, moments after she arrived in Taiwan on a visit that risks bringing relations between Washington and Beijing to a new low. - Reuters.
21:01
Nancy Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan's Parliament on Wednesday, says Taiwan's official central news agency
21:00
PLA on high alert, will launch targeted military operations to counter Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, Chinese defence ministry says
20:55
China slams 'extremely dangerous' US actions in Taiwan as Pelosi visits
China on Tuesday slammed the United States' actions in Taiwan as "extremely dangerous", after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived on the island for a visit that has inflamed tensions between the superpowers.
"The United States... constantly distorts, obscures and hollows out the 'One China' principle," Beijing's foreign ministry said in a statement after Pelosi's plane touched down in Taiwan. "These moves, like playing with fire, are extremely dangerous. Those who play with fire will perish by it." - AFP.
20:47
Our delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy.
Our discussions with Taiwan leadership reaffirm our support for our partner & promote our shared interests, including advancing a free & open Indo-Pacific region.
Who is Nancy Pelosi and why is she in news over Taiwan visit?
Pelosi is the first House Speaker since 1997 to visit the island country, which China claims as its own territory and vows to take over by force, if necessary. The last House Speaker to visit Taiwan was Newt Gingrich in 1997.
America's solidarity with people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, says Pelosi
Pelosi says Taiwan visit 'honors America's unwavering commitment'
Pelosi says Taiwan visit 'in no way contradicts' US policy toward China.
Pelosi lands in Taiwan despite China's threat
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late on Tuesday, starting a visit that Beijing had warned her against taking, saying it would undermine Sino-US relations.
