Pompeo offers Ukraine US help in Iran crash probe

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jan 10 2020, 19:58pm ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2020, 19:58pm ist

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday offered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy US help in the investigation of a Ukrainian plane crash in Iran.

Pompeo said he expressed his condolences for the lives lost in Wednesday's crash, which Western authorities say might have been caused by a missile. Iran has denied the Boeing 737-800 was downed by a missile.

"We stand with #Ukraine and are ready to offer our support and assistance in the ongoing investigation," he said in a Twitter post. 

