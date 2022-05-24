Quad Summit Live: US will be steady and enduring partner in Indo-Pacific, says Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the United States, Japan and Australia on Tuesday attended the second in-person meeting of Quad leaders here during which they are expected to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest.
Keeping region stable, tackling pandemic, and addressing climate crisis priority: Biden
"The Quad has a lot of work ahead of us. We have a lot of work to keep this region peaceful & stable, tackling this pandemic and next addressing the climate crisis," said US President Joe Biden at the Quad Leaders' meet.
US will be a strong, steady, and enduring partner in Indo-Pacific: US President Joe Biden
Coordination for vaccine delivery, climate action, supply chain resilience, disaster response, economic cooperation and other areas has improved, says Modi
Putin is just trying to extinguish a culture. This is more than just a European issue, it's a global issue. Global food crisis may worsen by Russia blocking Ukraine from exporting its grains: US President Biden
As long as Russia continues the war, US will work with its partners: US President Biden
At the Quad level, with our mutual cooperation, a free, open and inclusive Indo Pacific Region is getting encouraged - it is the shared goal of all of us: PM Narendra Modi at Quad Leaders' Summit, in Japan's Tokyo
Quad has cemented an important place in the world: PM Modi addresses Quad leaders' 2nd in-person summit
Quad leaders meet in Tokyo at 2nd in-person summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the United States, Japan and Australia on Tuesday attended the second in-person meeting of Quad leaders here during which they are expected to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest.
The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia.
Besides Modi, the Quad summit is being attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australia's newly-elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.