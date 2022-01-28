Russia says barring entry to some EU officials

Russia says barring entry to some EU officials in tit-for-tat sanctions

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Jan 28 2022, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 22:57 ist
This month Britain, along with the United States and Baltic countries, agreed to send weapons, including anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, to Ukraine to bolster its defence capabilities amid fears of a Russian invasion. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia said Friday it was adding a number of EU officials to a list of people banned from entering the country in what it said was a reciprocal penalty, at a time of heightened tensions between Brussels and Moscow over the Ukraine conflict.

"Guided by the principle of reciprocity and parity, the Russian side decided to expand a list of representatives of EU member states and institutions who are prohibited from entering Russia," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Russia
World news
Ukraine

What's Brewing

Gold mining is poisoning Amazon forests with mercury

Gold mining is poisoning Amazon forests with mercury

Bidens welcome Willow the cat to the White House

Bidens welcome Willow the cat to the White House

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

 