Russia to deploy military units near border in response to NATO

Russia will deploy around 20 new military formations and units near its western borders by the end of the year in response to actions by the transatlantic NATO alliance, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.
"The actions of our Western colleagues are destroying the world's security system and force us to take adequate countermeasures," the Interfax news agency quoted Shoigu as saying. "Around 20 military formations and units will be formed in the Western Military District by the end of the year."
