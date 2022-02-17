Russia to reply to US in security talks on Thursday

Russia to reply to US in security talks on Thursday: Minister

Moscow will make the letter public

  Feb 17 2022
Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia will send a reply to the United States on the issue of security guarantees on Thursday, the TASS news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying.

Moscow will make the letter public, Lavrov said. Russia has demanded that Ukraine not be allowed to join NATO, something that Washington and Brussels have so far refused to promise.

