Russia Ukraine Crisis Live: Forces near Chernobyl could pose new radiation threat, says Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine are set to hold further talks even as both sides continue to maintain the status quo over their demands. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to push for arms support from the West, amid the UN stating that almost 4 million people have been uprooted from the country. Meanwhile, European nations gave a mixed response to Biden's comments about Putin and Russian leadership. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
Biden says he wasn’t calling for regime change in Russia
US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he was not calling for regime change in Russia when he said on Saturday that President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."
"No," Biden said as he left a church service in Washington when asked by a reporter whether he was calling for regime change in the country.
Zelenskyy hits out at Russia over treatment of their dead, injured soldiers
Zelenskyy says,"It’s scary because when this is how they treat their own people, then how do they treat others? It’s barbarism and it will end badly."
"In Ukraine, we understand what we are fighting for. And what about you? What is going on in your country, in Russia? I don’t understand it. It’s a tragedy, and a tragedy that is harming us."
US, Germany, Poland to send diesel fuel to Ukraine to end deficit
US, Germany, Poland to send diesel fuel to Ukraine to end deficit.Since the start of the war, Ukraine has seen a deficit of fuel. Russians have been conducting targeted missile strikes on oil repositories around the country.
Ukraine says Russian forces near Chernobyl could pose new radiation threat
A senior Ukrainian official accusedRussiaon Sunday of "irresponsible" acts around the occupied Chernobyl power station that could send radiation across much of Europe, and urged the United Nations to dispatch a mission to assess the risks.
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Russian forces were "militarising" the exclusion zone around the station, site of the world's worst civil nuclear accident in 1986.
Ahead of new peace talks, Zelensky says eying Russia neutrality demand
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday his government is "carefully" considering a Russian demand of Ukrainian neutrality, a key point of contention as negotiators for both sides prepare for a fresh round of talks aimed at ending the brutal month-long war.
"This point of the negotiations is understandable to me and it is being discussed, it is being carefully studied," Zelensky said during an interview with several independent Russian news organisations.