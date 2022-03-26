Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: US to sanction Russians suspected of procuring goods for Moscow

American President Joe Biden paid a visit to Poland, which borders Ukraine, to take stock of the refugee crisis. Meanwhile, Russia slightly altered its stance on its 'military operation' by claiming that it does not intend to bomb major Ukrainian cities but only take control of the eastern part of the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is ready for peace talks, amid the barrage of deaths and suffering his fellow nationals are facing. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
Ukraine notches up defence, destroys Russian arsenal
Ukraine destroyed Russian three airplanes, five cruise missiles, three UAVs, and a helicopter on March 25, according to the Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
(The Kyiv Independent)
European Union countries agree to jointly purchase gas
European Union countries have agreed to jointly buy and store gas, hydrogen and liquefied natural gas to address the challenge of reducing energy dependence onRussiawhile protecting Europeans from spiralling energy costs. They stopped short of imposing a ceiling on energy prices, however.
Macron: France, Turkey and Greece want to evacuate people from Mariupol
President of France announced "exceptional humanitarian operation" in Mariupol to evacuate civilians who want to leave the city. Macron added that he would discuss this issue with Putin in the next 2-3 days.
(NEXTA)
Russian companies on US radar