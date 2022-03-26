Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: US to sanction Russians suspected of procuring goods for Moscow

American President Joe Biden paid a visit to Poland, which borders Ukraine, to take stock of the refugee crisis. Meanwhile, Russia slightly altered its stance on its 'military operation' by claiming that it does not intend to bomb major Ukrainian cities but only take control of the eastern part of the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is ready for peace talks, amid the barrage of deaths and suffering his fellow nationals are facing. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.