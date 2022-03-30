Russia-Ukraine Crisis: US issues travel advisory, says Moscow may 'detain' Americans in Russia

Russia promised on Tuesday to scale down military operations around Kyiv and another city but the United States warned the threat was not over as Ukraine proposed adopting a neutral status in a sign of progress at face-to-face negotiations. Talks took place in an Istanbul palace more than a month into the largest attack on a European nation since World War II that has killed or injured thousands, forced nearly 4 million to flee abroad and pummelled Russia's economy with sanctions. Stay tuned for updates.
Ukraine isn't naive, Zelenskyy says after Russia pledges to scale down attack on Kyiv
Ukrainereacted with scepticism toRussia's promise in negotiations toscaledownmilitary operations aroundKyivand another city as some Western countries expected Moscow to intensify its offensive in other parts of the country.
Read More
Russia vows to scale back near the capital
US advises that Moscow may 'detain' Americans in Russia: State Dept
The US State Department issued a travel advisory on Tuesday warning that Moscow "may single out and detain US citizens inRussia" and repeating earlier warnings for Americans not to travel to the country.
The warning was "due to the unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces" as well as the potential for harassment of US citizens by Russian authorities, the travel advisory said, repeating calls for Americans travelling or living inRussiato leave "immediately."
12 dead, 33 injured in airstrike in Ukraine's Mykolaiv
At least 12 people were killed and 33 wounded on Tuesday when a Russian missile hit a regional government building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, emergency officials said.
Read More
Biden is sceptical Russia is scaling back operations in Kyiv
President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he wasn't yet convinced that Russia's announcement that it would scale back military operations near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv will lead to a fundamental shift in the war.
Read More
With Ukraine farmers on frontlines, UN food chief warns of 'devastation'
The UNfood chief warned on Tuesday that the war in Ukraine was threatening to devastate the World Food Programme's efforts to feed some 125 million people globally because Ukraine had gone "from the breadbasket of the world to breadlines."
"It's not just decimating dynamically Ukraine and the region, but it will have global context impact beyond anything we've seen since World War Two," WFP Executive Director David Beasley told the 15-member United Nations Security Council.
Ukrainian President says signals from peace talks 'positive'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he saw positive signals from the peace talks between Ukraine andRussia.
Russia pledge to deescalate in Ukraine leaves West cold
Russiapledged to scale down fighting around Kyiv and a second major city following peace talks on Tuesday that Ukraine's leader said showed "positive" signs, but Western allies made clear their doubts over Moscow's intentions.
Details filtering from the talks in Istanbul raised hopes after more than a month of war that has left thousands dead and millions displaced.