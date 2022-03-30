Russia-Ukraine Crisis: US issues travel advisory, says Moscow may 'detain' Americans in Russia

Russia promised on Tuesday to scale down military operations around Kyiv and another city but the United States warned the threat was not over as Ukraine proposed adopting a neutral status in a sign of progress at face-to-face negotiations. Talks took place in an Istanbul palace more than a month into the largest attack on a European nation since World War II that has killed or injured thousands, forced nearly 4 million to flee abroad and pummelled Russia's economy with sanctions. Stay tuned for updates.