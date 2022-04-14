Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: Russian warship 'seriously damaged' in ammunition explosion
updated: Apr 14 2022, 07:45 ist
The Russian navy's Black Sea flagship has been 'seriously damaged' by an ammunition explosion, Russian state media said Thursday. Stay tuned for more updates.
07:40
Australia imposes more sanctions on Russian state-owned enterprises
Australia imposed targeted financial sanctions on 14 Russian state-owned enterprises on Thursday, including defence-related entities such as truckmaker Kamaz, and shipping companies SEVMASH and United Shipbuilding Corp.
Sanctions will also extend to electronic company Ruselectronics, responsible for the production of around 80% of all Russian electronics components, and Russian Railways over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement. (Reuters)
07:39
Russian warship 'seriously damaged' in ammunition explosion
The Russian navy's Black Sea flagship has been "seriously damaged" by an ammunition explosion, Russian state media said Thursday.
"As a result of a fire, ammunition detonated on the Moskva missile cruiser. The ship was seriously damaged," the Russian defence ministry was quoted as saying, adding that the cause of the fire was being determined and that the crew had been evacuated.
Earlier, the governor of Odessa said that Ukrainian forces had hit the Moskva with missile strikes. (AFP)
