Russia-Ukraine crisis: 7,144 Ukrainians evacuated from four cities on Friday, says Zelenskyy

As the fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces continued into its third week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Poland for its support to the nation. Meanwhile, the UN dismissed Russia's claims of a bioweapons programme being jointly run by Ukraine and the United States. Stay tuned for live updates.
7,144 Ukrainians evacuated from four cities through humanitarian corridors on Friday: Zelenskyy
Russia 'shows no sign of engaging in diplomacy': US
US Vice-President Kamala Harris on Friday said Russian President Vladimir Putin "shows no sign of engaging in serious diplomacy" as she accused Moscow of "atrocious and outrageous conduct" in Ukraine.
Read more
US accuses Russia of violating 'nuclear safety principles'
The United States has accused Russia of violating nuclear safety principles, saying it was concerned by "continued Russian firing on nuclear facilities" in Ukraine but added that there were no signs detected yet of any radiological release.
"We are monitoring reports of damage to a research facility in Kharkiv. Near-term safety risk is low, but the continued Russian firing on nuclear facilities must cease", US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Friday on Twitter. - Reuters.