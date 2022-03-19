Russia-Ukraine Crisis: No estimate on number of casualties in Mariupol, says Zelenskyy

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he did not know how many people had died in Mariupol but also revealed that the 'hundreds' taking shelter at a theatre shelled by Russians had all survived. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden in a call with China counterpart Xi Jinping warned Beijing of the consequences of supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
There is no information about how many people have been killed in Mariupol: Zelenskyy
Russians blocked at US border, Ukrainians admitted
About three dozen would-be asylum seekers from Russia found themselves blocked from entering the US on Friday while a group of Ukrainians flashed passports and were escorted across the border.
It is time for meaningful security talks with Moscow, says Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday called for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow, saying Russia would otherwise need generations to recover from losses suffered during the war.
Biden warns Xi of 'consequences' for backing Russia's invasion of Ukraine
US President Joe Biden laid out to Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday the "consequences" of any backing for Russia in its war against Ukraine, the White House said, as Beijing showed no sign of joining Western condemnation of the invasion.
