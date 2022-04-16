Russia warns US to stop arming Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 16 2022, 08:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2022, 09:14 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia has warned the United States that there will be "unpredictable consequences" if Washington keeps arming Ukraine, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

In Moscow, a foreign ministry spokeswoman confirmed Russia had sent diplomatic notes to the United States and other nations about supplying weapons to Ukraine but did not say what the messages contained, Interfax news agency reported.

"We call on the United States and its allies to stop the irresponsible militarization of Ukraine, which implies unpredictable consequences for regional and international security," the Post quoted Russia saying in a note to the United States.

