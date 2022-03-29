Will go nuclear if 'threat to existence': Kremlin

Russia would use nuclear weapons only in case of 'threat to existence of state'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov made the statement in an interview with PBS on Monday

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 29 2022, 06:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2022, 06:41 ist
Dmitri Peskov. Credit: AFP Photo

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told PBS in an interview on Monday that Russia would resort to nuclear weapons only in the case of a "threat to the existence" of his country - and not as a result of the current conflict with Ukraine.

"But any outcome of the operation (in Ukraine), of course is not a reason for usage of a nuclear weapon," Peskov said. "We have a security concept that very clearly states that only when there is a threat for existence of the state, in our country, we can use and we will actually use nuclear weapons to eliminate the threat for the existence of our country."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Russia
Ukraine
World news
Dmitry Peskov

What's Brewing

Oscars ratings bounce back as Will Smith hooks viewers

Oscars ratings bounce back as Will Smith hooks viewers

After politicians, actors, now a dog gets temple in TN

After politicians, actors, now a dog gets temple in TN

The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate

The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate

No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees

No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees

SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule

SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule

In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say

In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

 