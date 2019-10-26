Russian 'agent', freed by US, arrives in Moscow

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Oct 26 2019, 15:12pm ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2019, 15:12pm ist
Convicted Russian agent Maria Butina, who was released from a Florida prison and then deported by U.S. immigration officials, meets with journalists upon the arrival at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow. (Reuters Photo)

Maria Butina, who served nine months in a US jail for acting as a Russian government agent, arrived in Moscow on Saturday, a day after her release from prison.

Butina arrived at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport after leaving Miami, AFP journalists said. She had been held in Florida's Tallahassee prison.

She was arrested in July 2018 on allegations of engaging in espionage. In December, Butina entered a plea deal on a charge that she acted as an illegal, unregistered foreign agent, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison, half of which was credited as already served.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Russia
Moscow
Maria Butina
Comments (+)
 