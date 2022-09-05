Russian volcano climb death toll rises to 8

Russian volcano climb death toll rises to 8

A helicopter with a rescue team was on the way to the site of the accident, emergency officials said

AP
AP, Moscow,
  • Sep 05 2022, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 15:33 ist

The number of people who died in an accident while climbing Eurasia's tallest active volcano has risen to eight, Russian authorities said on Monday.

A helicopter with a rescue team was on the way to the site of the accident, emergency officials said.

Russian media initially reported on Saturday that five climbers died while trying to ascend to the top of the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia's far eastern Kamchatka peninsula.

The accident occurred about 500 metres below the 4,750-metre (15,884-foot) summit, the reports cited the prosecutor's office of the Kamchatka region as saying.

All the climbers were Russians, the reports said.

Four people survived the accident and are waiting for the rescuers at different altitudes.

The Kamchatka peninsula in Russia's far northeast is noted for its array of active and dormant volcanos, hot springs and abundant wildlife.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Volcano
Volcano Eruption
World news
Death

What's Brewing

New phones may come with satellite connectivity soon

New phones may come with satellite connectivity soon

Waterlogging, traffic snarls put B'luru at a standstill

Waterlogging, traffic snarls put B'luru at a standstill

In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds

In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

Go motorless to ease Bengaluru traffic

Go motorless to ease Bengaluru traffic

DH Toon | 'When' did India surpass UK?

DH Toon | 'When' did India surpass UK?

 