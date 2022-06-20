Saudi Arabia lifts Covid-19 travel restrictions for India, 3 other nations

Saudi lifts Covid travel curbs for India, other nations

Earlier this month, the kingdom lifted measures imposed to prevent the spread of the virus

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 20 2022, 16:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2022, 16:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Saudi Arabia lifted coronavirus travel restrictions on Monday on its citizens travelling to Turkey, India, Ethiopia and Vietnam, state news agency SPA reported.

Earlier this month, the kingdom lifted measures imposed to prevent the spread of the virus, including a requirement to wears face masks indoors.

