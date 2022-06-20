Saudi Arabia lifts Covid-19 travel restrictions for India, 3 other nations

Saudi Arabia lifted coronavirus travel restrictions on Monday on its citizens travelling to Turkey, India, Ethiopia and Vietnam, state news agency SPA reported.
Earlier this month, the kingdom lifted measures imposed to prevent the spread of the virus, including a requirement to wears face masks indoors.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
What we know about Abbas, PM Modi’s childhood friend
Japan court rules same-sex marriage ban constitutional
WhatsApp now lets you choose who can see your DP
K. Laxma Goud: Harmony in black and white
UP delivery boy faces casteism, FIR against customer
World's best MIT vs India's top varsity IISc Bengaluru
DH Toon | Sweeping the elephant under the carpet