Senator Mike Lee tests positive for coronavirus

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Oct 02 2020, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 22:32 ist

Republican US Senator Mike Lee on Friday said he had tested positive for Covid-19 and would remain isolated for 10 days, but said he would be back to work in time to consider the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

"Unlike the test I took just a few days ago while visiting the White House, yesterday's test came back positive," Lee, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on Twitter.

United States
Coronavirus
COVID-19

