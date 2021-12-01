SII promises 40 million Covishield doses to COVAX

SII promises 40 million Covishield doses to COVAX

The Indian government said this week it was ready to 'expeditiously' approve more vaccine exports to Africa

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Dec 01 2021, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2021, 22:44 ist
SII last week sent around 1.4 million doses in total to Nepal and Tajikistan through COVAX. Credit: AFP Photo

Serum Institute of India (SII) has pledged to supply about 40 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot to the global vaccine-distribution network COVAX by the year-end after resuming exports last week, COVAX co-lead GAVI told Reuters.

The Indian government said this week it was ready to "expeditiously" approve more vaccine exports to Africa to help fight the Omicron variant either through COVAX or bilaterally, while SII's output has surged.

SII last week sent around 1.4 million doses in total to Nepal and Tajikistan through COVAX. Before the Indian government stopped all vaccine exports in April to inoculate its own population, SII had shipped only around 30 million doses to COVAX.

The company has a deal to supply up to 550 million doses of the shot to COVAX, which mainly provides the vaccines to low-income countries.

Also Read — Bharat Biotech studying if Covaxin will work on Omicron

A GAVI spokesperson told Reuters late on Tuesday that actual vaccine delivery from SII would depend on paperwork including liability agreements with countries. Also, the manufacturer must provide data on shelf life and other things to countries in advance for them to accept or decline supplies.

SII has now nearly quadrupled its output of the shot, which it calls Covishield, to as much as 240 million doses a month from April levels.

Two sources with knowledge of the matter said SII was keen to accelerate exports as domestic demand in India had abated. Reuters could not immediately contact an SII spokesperson for comment.

Tens of millions of Indians are either overdue their second Covishield dose or waiting for the 12-16 weeks between doses - leading to a huge vaccine stockpile in the country.

India has administered at least one vaccine dose in 84 per cent of its 944 million adults and two doses in 48 per cent. Vaccination for people under the age of 18 has not started. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covishield
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine
covax
World news
Omicron

What's Brewing

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

'68% of Indian processed foods have excess salt, sugar'

'68% of Indian processed foods have excess salt, sugar'

Tribal woman chases leopard, rescues son after fight

Tribal woman chases leopard, rescues son after fight

NASA to replace ISS with commercial station by 2030

NASA to replace ISS with commercial station by 2030

Rare hunting scene raise questions over polar bear diet

Rare hunting scene raise questions over polar bear diet

Entrepreneur pays $69.3M for NFT so you can get it free

Entrepreneur pays $69.3M for NFT so you can get it free

Bored tech titans search for new frontiers

Bored tech titans search for new frontiers

 