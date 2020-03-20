Singapore confirms 40 new coronavirus cases; total count stands at 385

Singapore confirms 40 new COVID-19 cases; tally at 385

PTI
PTI, Singapore,
  • Mar 20 2020, 21:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 21:22 ist
Commuters wait for a transport to leave the Woodlands Causeway across to Singapore from Johor, hours before Malaysia imposes a lockdown on travel due to the coronavirus outbreak. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Singapore on Friday confirmed 40 new coronavirus cases, including 30 imported infections, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 385 cases in the island nation.

Many of the imported cases had travelled to the United Kingdom, followed by Indonesia and the United States, said the Health Ministry

Of the 30 imported cases, 22 of them are Singapore citizens or permanent residents. Seven others have long-term passes while one of the new patients has a short-term visit pass.

The 10 remaining infections are local cases, the ministry said.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

To reduce the risk of further local transmission of COVID-19, all events and gatherings with 250 or more people must be suspended, said the ministry.

The requirement goes into effect immediately until Jun 30. The ministry also urged companies to impose a leave of absence for staff who had travelled during the March holidays.

Companies that do so, as well as those who are self-employed, can claim a SGD 100 daily support under the Leave of Absence Support Programme, the ministry said.

In addition to this, all students and school staff members who travelled between Mar 14 -- when the week-long school holidays began -- and Mar 20 will be placed on a 14-day leave of absence from the date of their return.

The measure also applies to pupils and staff of pre-schools.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Singapore
Coronavirus
