Sons perform father's last rites via video-call from Sharjah

PTI
PTI, Udhagamandalam,
  • Jun 10 2020, 19:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 19:52 ist

Two sons, stranded in Sharjah because of the COVID-19, performed the last rites of their father, who died in their house near here, through video-call from the UAE city on Wednesday.

According to family sources, the 65-year-old Jogaraj, an advocate, died of age-related illness in the early hours of the day.

Though the sons - Prabhu and Pranesh - had booked their flight from Sharjah a few days ago to see their father, they could not get seats. So, they decided to perform the last rites through video-call from that country.

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
UAE
video call

